LSU VS. IOWA

WHEN: Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas

TV: ABC

RADIO: WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* After earning the 850th win of a coaching career that began at St. Ambrose in Friday’s 77-73 victory over top-ranked Iowa coach Lisa Bluder will lead the Hawkeyes into their first NCAA title game appearance ever. LSU coach Kim Mulkey will be coaching in the championship game for the fourth time in her career. She won three national titles while coaching at Baylor.

* Iowa’s expected starting five of Caitlin Clark, Monika Czinano, Gabbie Marshall, Kate Martin and McKenna Warnock will be making its 92nd start together. That is highest number of collective starts by any Division I women’s basketball team in the past 20 years.

* On an LSU team which includes nine newcomers this season, senior guard Alexis Morris is the only player who returned from a year ago who saw solid playing time. The Tigers’ starting five includes a pair of Big Ten transfers, Angel Reese from Maryland and Kateri Poole from Ohio State. Reese and Poole combine to average 27.5 points.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

LSU (33-2);;;;IOWA (31-6);;;

LaDazhia Williams;6-4;sr.;9.4McKenna Warnock;6-1;sr.;10.9

Angel Reese;6-3;so.;23.2;Monika Czinano;6-3;sr.;17.2

Kateri Poole;5-8;so.;4.5;Cailin Clark;6-0;jr.;27.7

Flau’jae Johnson;5-10;fr.;11.1;Kate Martin;6-0;sr.;7.5

Alexis Morris;5-6;sr.;14.9;Gabbie Marshall;5-9;sr.;6.1