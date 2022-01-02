Hawkeye GameDay: Maryland at Iowa

MARYLAND AT IOWA
When: Monday, 8:05 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
* Maryland plays its first true road game of the season, going 2-1 in neutral site games in addition to having a 6-3 record at home. The Terrapins’ Hakim Hart is second in the Big Ten Conference with an average of two steals per game, while Julian Reese and Qudus Wahab rank among Big Ten leaders in blocks, averaging 1.3 and 1.1 per game, respectively.
* Iowa has shown the ability to craft difference-making runs of 10 or more consecutive points this season. Through 13 games, the Hawkeyes have put together 14 runs of 10 or more unanswered points. Iowa used a run of 20 straight points to win its only game against Maryland last season, 89-67. Streaks like that have helped Iowa get off to an 8-1 start at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
* Danny Manning was named the Terrapins interim head coach on Dec. 3 when Maryland and Mark Turgeon agreed to part ways. Manning, hired as an assistant at Maryland in April, brings eight years of head coaching experience to the position, coaching at Tulsa from 2012-14 and Wake Forest from 2014-20. He has guided the Terrapins to a 3-1 record.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Maryland (8-4, 0-1);Iowa (10-3, 0-2)
Donta Scott;6-8;jr.;10.4;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.7
Qudus Wahab;6-11;jr.;10.1;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.11.8
Eric Ayala;6-5;sr.;13.7;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.6
Fatts Russell;5-11;sr.;12.8;Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;4.9
Hakim Hart;6-8;jr.;8.5;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.9