Hawkeye Gameday: Maryland at Iowa

MARYLAND AT IOWA

WHEN: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Guard Jahmir Young, a transfer from Charlotte, has made a smooth transition from Conference USA to the Big Ten. He currently averages a team-leading 14.9 points and 2.8 assists per game. Young is coming off of a 30-point, 11-rebound performance in Maryland’s most recent game a week ago against Ohio State.

* Looking to extend a three-game win streak that has moved Iowa to .500 in Big Ten play, the Hawkeyes have hit 12 3-point baskets in each of their last two games to match a season high. Iowa buried 19 3-pointers in its last meeting with Maryland, a 110-87 road win last season that included a school-record 10 threes by Jordan Bohannon.

* First-year Maryland coach Kevin Willard’s team will be playing for the first time since an 80-73 win over Ohio State last Sunday. The Terrapins, who play Iowa just once this season, arrive in Iowa City winless in three Big Ten road games. Maryland lost at Wisconsin, Michigan and Rutgers by an average of 18 points.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MARYLAND (11-5, 2-3);;;;IOWA (11-6, 3-3);;;

Hakim Hart;6-8;sr.;11.9;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.5

Julian Reese;6-9;so.;10.0;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;21.4

Donta Scott;6-8;sr.;12.2;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.4

Jahmir Young;6-1;sr.;14.9;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;10.3

Don Carey;6-5;sr.;7.9;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;5.3