Hawkeye Gameday: Michigan at Iowa

MICHIGAN AT IOWA

WHEN: Thursday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Leading Michigan in scoring and rebounding for a third straight season, Hunter Dickinson remains the center of attention for the Wolverines. Third in the Big Ten in scoring at 18.7 points per game, he averages 8.2 rebounds per game and is just the fourth Michigan player to lead the team in scoring and rebounding in multiple seasons, joining LaVell Blanchard, Rudy Tomjanovich and Roy Tarpley.

* Looking to even its Big Ten Conference record following an 0-3 start in league play, Iowa has out-rebounded its last three opponents and is 9-2 this season when outrebounding their opponents. Kris Murray and Filip Rebraca, who enters the game four boards shy of 1,000 for his career, average 9.6 and 8.8 rebounds per game to lead Iowa.

* Freshman guard Jett Howard, the son of coach Juwan Howard, has scored in double figures in 13 games for Michigan, which arrives at Iowa coming off of its first Big Ten loss, 59-53 at Michigan State. Jett Howard is second in the Big Ten with 36 3-point baskets this season and third in the league with an average of 2.4 per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MICHIGAN (9-6, 3-1);;;;IOWA (10-6, 2-3);;;

Jett Howard;6-8;fr.;14.3;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.8

Terrance Williams II;6-7;jr.;7.3;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.9

Hunter Dickinson;7-1;jr.;18.7;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.5

Dug McDaniel;5-11;fr.;6.1;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;10.8

Kobe Bufkin;6-4;so.;12.4;Ahron UIis;6-3;jr.;5.3