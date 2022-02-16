Hawkeye GameDay: Michigan at Iowa

MICHIGAN AT IOWA

When: Thursday, 6 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Michigan’s Eli Brooks are two of the elder statesmen in college basketball. Both in their sixth seasons, Bohannon has played in an NCAA-record 167 games for the Hawkeyes while Brooks has been on the court for 148 games for the Wolverines. Brooks and Bohannon rank 1-2 in the Big Ten in career victories, Brooks with 118 and Bohannon with 115.

* Iowa’s next home victory will be the Hawkeyes’ 500th since the doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena opened in January, 1983. The Hawkeyes are 499-150 over the past 39 seasons at home, including a 13-2 record this season. Michigan has lost in six of its last seven trips to Iowa City, including a 90-83 Iowa win in 2020. Iowa last lost at home to Michigan 75-68 in 2018.

* Michigan’s most recent starting five includes a pair of international players who competed against each other at Florida academies before joining the Wolverines this season. Canadian Caleb Houstan leads Michigan with 40 3-point baskets and has averaged 10.2 points, while Moussa Diabate, a native of France, averages 8.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Michigan (13-10, 7-6);;;;Iowa (17-7, 7-6);;;

Moussa Diabate;6-11;fr.;8.7;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.1

Caleb Houstan;6-8;fr.;10.2;Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;23.3

Hunter Dickinson;7-1;so.;18.1;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.1

DeVante Jones;6-1;sr.;9.2;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.7

Eli Brooks;6-1;sr.;12.3;Tony Perkins;6-4.so.;6.3

