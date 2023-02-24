MICHIGAN STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m.

WHERE: Carver=Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Michigan State leads the Big Ten in defending the 3-point shot, limiting opponents to 29.3-percent shooting from behind the arc. Iowa has is shooting 33.2 percent on the year from 3-point range, but has toiled in its last two games. The Hawkeyes are a combined 6-of-52 in losses at Northwestern and Wisconsin earlier this week, 11.5 percent.

* The Hawkeyes are attempting to achieve a rarity Saturday, winning three straight home games against the Spartans. Iowa last accomplished that during the 1991-93 seasons. The Hawkeyes will also try for a third straight game to earn a 10th Big Ten win of the season, something Iowa has done seven of the last eight seasons.

* Iowa’s Payton Sandfort missed two 3-point shots in the final five seasons of a 63-61 loss at Michigan State on Jan. 26. Ahron Ulis and Filip Rebraca led the Hawkeyes in that game with 17 and 16 points, respectively. Five Spartans finished in double figures, with Jaden Akins leading the team with 12 points and Joey Hauser and Malik Hall adding 11 apiece.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

MICHIGAN STATE (17-10, 9-7);;;;IOWA (17-11, 9-8);;;

Jared Akins;6-4;sr.;8.7;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;6.7

Mady Sissoko;6-9;jr.;5.3;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.0

Joey Hauser;6-9;sr.;13.8;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.8

A.J. Hoggard;6-4;jr.;12.2;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.8

Tyson Walker;6-1;sr.;14.0;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.8