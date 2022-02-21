Hawkeye GameDay: Michigan State at Iowa

MICHIGAN STATE AT IOWA

When: Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* The MSU Spartans have lost four of their last five games and will be looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season in their only regular-season matchup with the Hawkeyes. Defense has remained a constant for Michigan State. The Spartans have limited opponents to 40.4% shooting, the second-lowest total in the Big Ten Conference and lead the league in blocked shots at 5.5 per game.

* Iowa's Keegan Murray continues to lead the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 23.4 points per game. If he continues to hold the top spot, Iowa would be the first Big Ten program to have a player lead the conference in scoring in three consecutive seasons since Purdue’s Rick Mount led the Big Ten in scoring in 1968, 1969 and 1970.

* Iowa will retire jersey number 55 worn by two-time national player of the year Luka Garza at halftime and will retire the jerseys of three other Hawkeyes, Charles “Chuck” Darling, Roy Marble Sr. and Murray Wier, during a ceremony prior to the game. Garza and his family are scheduled to be in attendance for the ceremony.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Michigan State (18-8, 9-6);;;;Iowa (18-8, 8-7);;;

Gabe Brown;6-8;so.;12.1;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.0

Joey Hauser;6-9;sr.;7.0;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.4

Marcus Bingham Jr.;7-0;sr.;9.5;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.3

A.J. Hoggard;6-4;so.;6.4;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.7

Max Christie;6-6;fr.;9.8;Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;6.1

