Hawkeye GameDay: Minnesota at Iowa

MINNESOTA AT IOWA

When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Minnesota will have a bit of a different look from when it had eight players in uniform for an 81-71 loss to Iowa in Minneapolis on Jan. 16. Eric Curry, the Golden Gophers’ rebounding leader, did not play in the game because of an ankle injury he suffered four nights earlier late in a game at Michigan State. Curry sat out three games and combined for 11 points and nine boards in two games since returning, both below his average of 8.3 points and 6.5 rebounds.

* The Hawkeyes have been at their best at home this season, winning 11 of the 13 games they have played at Carver-Hawkeye Arena while averaging 90 points and nearly nine steals per game. Iowa has shot 47.6% from the field in its 13 home games, while shooting 39.9% in its seven true road games.

* Payton Willis enters Sunday’s game after scoring a game-high 24 points and dishing out a career-high 10 assists for Minnesota in its 88-73 loss to Purdue on Wednesday. The senior guard has scored in double figures in the Golden Gophers’ last seven games, including an 11-point effort in Minnesota’s earlier loss to Iowa.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Minnesota (11-8, 2-8);;;;Iowa (14-7, 4-6);;;

Luke Loewe;6-4;sr.;7.5;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.1

Jamison Battle;6-7;jr.;17.8;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;22.3

Eric Curry;6-9;sr.;8.3;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.3

Payton Willis;6-4;sr.;16.7;Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.6

E.J. Stephens;6-3;sr.;11.3;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.