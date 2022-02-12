Hawkeye GameDay: Nebraska at Iowa

NEBRASKA AT IOWA

When: Sunday, 1 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: FS1

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Nebraska ended a 10-game losing streak Wednesday, beating Minnesota 78-65 to earn its first win in 13 Big Ten games. Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 20 of his 22 points in the second half of that win. Coach Fred Hoiberg’s team is led by 6-foot-7 freshman Bryce McGowens, who averages a team-leading 16.7 points and has reached double figures in six straight games. He also averages 5.3 rebounds.

* Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon and Keegan Murray enter the Nebraska game after collecting 30 points apiece in the Hawkeyes’ 110-87 rout of Maryland on Thursday. It marked the first time since a game against Michigan on Jan. 31, 1976 that two Hawkeyes had collected at least 30 points in a single game. Bruce “Sky’’ King had 36 and Moline’s Scott Thompson scored 30 in that 104-95 loss.

* Sunday’s game was initially to be the start of a three-game homestand for Iowa, but that has changed. The Hawkeyes will make up a postponed game at Ohio State on Saturday, tipping off at 1:30 p.m. in a game that will be televised by FOX. The other two games and times remain unchanged. Iowa hosts Michigan on Thursday and Michigan State on Tuesday, Feb. 22 in a pair of 6 p.m. games.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Nebraska (7-17, 1-12);;;;Iowa (16-7, 6-6);;;

Bryce McGowens;6-7;fr.;16.7;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;11.2

Lat Mayen;6-9;jr.;5.3;Keegan Murray;6-9;so.;22.7

Derrick Walker;6-9;jr.;9.4;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.2

Alonzo Verge Jr.;6-4;sr.;14.0;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.7

Trey McGowens;6-4;jr.;6.6;Tony Perkins;6-4.so.;6.4

