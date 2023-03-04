NEBRASKA AT IOWA

WHEN: Sunday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* With a win against Nebraska, Iowa would extend its home win streak to seven games and will earn a double bye for the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. A victory would also secure the Hawkeyes’ fifth consecutive upper division finish in the Big Ten and the program’s 10th upper division finish in the last 11 seasons.

* Nebraska, with a 66-50 win over Iowa on Dec. 29, is playing for its first sweep of the Hawkeyes in the regular season since joining the Big Ten in 2011-12 season. The Cornhuskers, who had won four straight before losing 80-67 to Michigan State on Tuesday, are playing for a potential first-round bye in the Big Ten tourney.

* Injuries have prompted a makeover of the Nebraska starting five since it last faced Iowa. Keisei Tominaga, who scored two points in the December meeting between the teams, has averaged 21.7 points on 56 percent shooting since Feb. 1 and has helped the Cornhuskers average 73.4 points since that date after averaging 61.3 points in January.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

NEBRASKA (15-15, 8-11);;;;IOWA (19-11, 11-8);;;

Sam Griesel;6-7;sr.;11.7;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;6.6

Derrick Walker;6-9;jr.;13.8;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.5

Keisei Tominaga;6-2;jr.;12.6;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.0

Jamarques Lawrence;6-3;fr.;4.3;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;12.6

C.J. Wilcher;6-5;so.;7.8;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.6