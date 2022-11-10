 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hawkeye Gameday: North Carolina A&T at Iowa

NORTH CAROLINA A&T AT IOWA

WHEN: Friday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: None, livestream at BTN+

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

TWITTER: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

• North Carolina A&T opened the season Monday by hitting a school record 17 3-point baskets in a 100-61 victory over Edward Waters, an NCAA Division II program. Guards Demetric Horton and Kam Woods led the Aggies with five and four 3-pointers, respectively, but eight players hit at least one as North Carolina A&T hit 17 of 34 shots behind the arc.

• The Aggies, who visit Iowa State on Sunday, will play in their third conference in as many years this season. North Carolina A&T is picked 11th in its inaugural season in the Colonial Athletic Association. Seniors on the team played in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference two years ago and the Big South last season, moving from leagues ranked 30th to 26th to now 12th.

• Interim coach Philip Shumpert was promoted from an assistant’s role in August after spending three years on Will Jones’ staff. He coached the wings the past two seasons, a group topped by Horton and Woods who led the Aggies in scoring and rebounding last year on a team that finished 12-20.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

NORTH CAROLINA A&T (1-0);;;;IOWA (1-0);;;

Marcus Watson;6-6;jr.;7.0;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;12.0

Webster Filmore;6-7;sr.;5.0;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;14.0

Austin Johnson;6-9;sr.;7.0;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;11.0

Demetric Horton;6-5;sr.;19.0;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;16.0

Kam Woods;6-2;so.;22.0;Payton Sandfort;6-7;so.;13.0

