Hawkeye GameDay: Northwestern at Iowa

NORTHWESTERN AT IOWA

When: Monday, 7 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* The Hawkeyes are on a bit of late-season run, winning six of their last seven games. On this final day of the month, Iowa will be looking to win seven games in February for the first time since 1981. Northwestern, which ranks second to Iowa in the Big Ten Conference in both turnover margin and assist-to-turnover ratio, has lost four of its last five games.

* Northwestern’s Pete Nance and Boo Buie rank 12th and 14th in Big Ten scoring, the first time since Jon Shurna and Drew Crawford in the 2011-12 season the Wildcats have had two players in the top-15 in the league in scoring. Buie, who ranks fourth in the Big Ten with an average of 4.5 assists, also ranks third in the conference with an 81.2% touch at the free-throw line.

* Sophomore Keegan Murray enters Monday’s game five points away from moving into the top 10 on Iowa’s single-season scoring list. Murray has collected 627 points so far this season. He has averaged 25.9 points over the Hawkeyes’ last seven games, raising his season scoring average to 23.2 points which leads the Big Ten and ranks fourth in the nation.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Northwestern (13-14, 6-12);;;;Iowa (20-8, 10-7);;;

Chase Audige;6-4;jr.;10.8;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.7

Robbie Beran;6-9;jr.;6.3;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.2

Pete Nance;6-10;sr.;15.0;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.2

Boo Buie;6-2;jr.;14.7;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.7

Julian Roper II;6-3;fr.;3.6 ;Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;6.6

