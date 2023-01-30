Hawkeye GameDay: Northwestern at Iowa

NORTHWESTERN AT IOWA

WHEN: Tuesday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Defense has been at the core of the Wildcats’ success this season. Northwestern has limited opponents to 61 points per game and 38.3% shooting. The Wildcats’ Chase Audige leads the Big Ten with an average of 2.6 steals per game and Matthew Nicholson ranks among the conference’s leader in blocks at 1.4 per game.

* Northwestern arrives at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on a three-game win streak, beating Wisconsin, Nebraska and Minnesota in a six-day span last week. The Wildcats have not had recent success against Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won 15 of the last 18 games between the teams and have not lost at home to Northwestern since 2013.

* Iowa will remember the life of Chris Street at Tuesday’s game. Street died 30 years ago this month in an automobile accident. The tribute was originally scheduled for Jan. 18, but the game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern program. All tickets for that game will be honored Tuesday.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

NORTHWESTERN (15-5, 6-3);;;;IOWA (13-8, 5-5);;;

Chase Audige;6-4;sr.;15.8;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.7

Robbie Beran;6-9;sr.;9.8;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.8

Matthew Nicholson;7-0;jr.;6.7;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.7

Boo Buie;6-2;sr.;15.7;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;10.6

Ty Berry;6-3;jr.;9.8;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;7.0