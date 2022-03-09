Hawkeye GameDay: Northwestern vs. Iowa

NORTHWESTERN VS. IOWA

When: Thursday, 1 p.m.

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* The Northwestern team Iowa will face is a healthier one than the opponent the Hawkeyes handled 82-61 on Feb. 28. Several of the Wildcats’ top players, most notably guard Boo Buie, were dealing with flu issues when the team visited Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Buie, the team’s second-leading scorer and one of the Big Ten’s assist leaders, did not score while limited to six minutes in that game.

* Thursday’s Big Ten tourney opener marks Fran McCaffery’s 400th game as Iowa’s coach. He currently has a 238-161 record in 12 seasons with the Hawkeyes. Iowa, the fifth seed in this year’s tourney, has finished fifth or better in the Big Ten standings six times in the last eight seasons. Overall, Iowa has an 0-4 record all-time in the Big Ten tourney as a number five seed.

* Northwestern has won its last two games, handling Minnesota 75-62 in Sunday’s regular-season finale before defeating Nebraska on Wednesday. Wildcats center Pete Nance, limited to four points vs. Iowa, had 19 points and 13 rebounds against Minnesota. He joins Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell as the only players in the Big Ten averaging more than 14 points, six rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Northwestern (15-15, 7-13);;;;Iowa (22-9, 12-8);;;

Chase Audige;6-4;jr.;10.3;Connor McCaffery;6-5;sr.;2.6

Robbie Beran;6-9;jr.;6.3;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.3

Pete Nance;6-10;sr.;14.7;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.0

Boo Buie;6-2;jr.;14.1;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.9

Julian Roper II;6-3;fr.;3.7;Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;7.1

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.