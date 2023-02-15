OHIO STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: Thursday, 8 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: ESPN2

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* The Buckeyes have lost 11 of their last 12 games and have dropped six straight since handing the Hawkeyes a 93-77 loss in Columbus on Jan. 21. In that game, freshman Brice Sensabaugh totaled 27 points and Oklahoma State transfer Isaac Likekele scored a season-high 18 points and matched a season best with 10 rebounds. In the six games since, Likekele has combined for 19 points.

* Payton Sandfort’s presence on the court has been a winning situation for Iowa at home in recent games. The sophomore has a double-digit +/- for the Hawkeyes in their last five games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa has outscored its opponents by 21 vs. Illinois, 18 vs. Northwestern, 14 vs. Rutgers, 12 vs. Maryladn and 16 vs. Michigan when Sandfort has been on the floor.

* Ohio State point guard Bruce Thornton has averaged 14.3 points over his last three games while shooting 61.3 percent from the field, hitting 19-of-31 shots. Among a group of four freshmen who combine to average 40 percent of the team’s minutes – the most of any Big Ten – Thornton is the only player who has started all 25 games for the Buckeyes.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

OHIO STATE (11-14, 3-11);;;;IOWA (16-9, 8-6);;;

Brice Sensabaugh;6-6;fr.;16.4;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.1

Justice Sueing;6-6;sr.;12.4;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;21.0

Zed Key;6-8;jr.;11.1;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.1

Bruce Thornton;6-2;fr.;9.0;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.3

Roddy Gayle Jr.;6-4;fr.;3.8;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.4