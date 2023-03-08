OHIO STATE VS. IOWA

WHEN: Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: United Center, Chicago

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* The defending Big Ten tourney champions, Iowa begins this year’s postseason run in the same spot where it started a year ago in Indianapolis as the tournament’s fifth seed. The Hawkeyes finished in a tie for fifth in the conference standings, becoming the only team in the Big Ten with five straight upper-division finishes in the league.

* Iowa is one victory away from a fifth consecutive 20-win season and the ninth overall under coach Frank McCaffery. The last time Iowa strung together five straight seasons with 20 or more wins was from 1995-99 under coach Tom Davis.

* The Hawkeyes have had their share of success against teams that finished in upper half of the Big Ten standings. Iowa has a league-best .700 win percentage against teams in upper half of the league, going 7-3. The Hawkeyes, who split two games against 13th-seeded Ohio State, is 9-4 versus the tournament’s top eight seeds.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

OHIO STATE (14-18/5-15);;;;IOWA (19-12, 11-9);;;

Brice Sensabaugh;6-6;fr.;16.5;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;6.7

Justice Sueing;6-6;sr.;12.0;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.5

Felix Okpara;6-11;fr.;3.8;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;13.9

Bruce Thornton;6-2;fr.;10.0;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;12.4

Roddy Gayle Jr.;6-4;fr.;3.7;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.4