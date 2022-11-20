Hawkeye Gameday; Omaha at Iowa

OMAHA AT IOWA

WHEN: Monday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* First-year coach Chris Crutchfield is rebuilding a program which finished 5-25 a year ago. While the Mavericks return six players, Crutchfield added five freshmen and five transfers to the Omaha roster after working a year ago as an assistant coach at Oregon. A graduate of Omaha who got his coaching start there, he previously worked as an assistant at Arkansas, Oklahoma, Oral Roberts, TCU and New Mexico State.

* Frankie Fidler, a 6-foot-7 sophomore forward, is a first-team preseason all-Summit League selection. He leads the Mavericks with a scoring average of 13.3 points per game and is second on the team with a rebounding average of 5.5 per game. Kennedy Brown, a 6-9 junior college transfer, leads Omaha on the boards at 5.7 per game.

* Shooting has been an early-season issue for Omaha, which is hitting at a 40.7 percent clip from the field. The Mavericks opened the season with losses at Kansas (89-64) and Nebraska (75-61) before defeating Idaho (79-72) and losing to Ball State (71-61) at home last week. Iowa has limited its first three opponents to 37.5 percent shooting.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

OMAHA (1-3);;;;IOWA (3-0);;;

Frankie Fidler;6-7;so.;13.3;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;14.7

Marquel Sutton;6-7;so.;12.8;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;21.7

Dylan Brougham;6-9;jr.;4.5;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;11.0

Jaeden Marshall;6-4;so.;9.5;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;13.3

JJ White;6-2;so.;7.8;Payton Sandfort;6-7;so.;10.7