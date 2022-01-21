Hawkeye GameDay: Penn State at Iowa

PENN STATE AT IOWA
When: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: BTN
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @sbatt79
STORYLINES
* Penn State’s leading scorer, 6-foot-6 forward Seth Lundy, did not play in the Nittany Lions’ most recent game because of an undisclosed illness or injury. He sat out Sunday’s 61-56 loss at Ohio State before Wednesday’s game against Minnesota was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Gophers’ program. Lundy has started 14 games and averages 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds.
* Iowa will look to bounce back from its 27.9-percent shooting effort in Wednesday’s 48-46 loss at Rutgers with the first of two games it will play against Penn State over the next 10 days. The loss to Scarlet Knights marked just the third time in 90 games that Iowa lost while allowing 61 points or fewer in coach Fran McCaffery’s 12 seasons.
* Siena transfer Jalen Pickett is the only player in the Big Ten who averages at least 16.6 points and 4.3 assists so far this season. Picket was a three-time all-MAAC selection and the league’s player of the year in during the 2019-20 season. He is the only player in the Big Ten to have scoring-assists double-double this season with a 21-point, 10-assist game versus Purdue on Jan. 8.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Penn State (8-7, 3-4);;;;Iowa (13-5, 3-4);;;
Jalen Pickett;6-4;sr.;13.3;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.8
Greg Lee;6-9;sr.;7.2;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.3
John Harrar;6-9;sr.;10.8;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.2
Sam Sessoms;6-0;sr.;12.1;Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.6
Myles Dread;6-4;sr.;5.5;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.6