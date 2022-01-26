Hawkeye GameDay: Purdue at Iowa

PURDUE AT IOWA
When: Thursday, 8 p.m.
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City
TV: FS1
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
STORYLINES
* Purdue’s scoring leader, 6-foot-4 guard Jaden Ivey, is expected to return to action against Iowa after missing a start for the first time this season on Sunday because of a hip flexor suffered in practice prior to a Jan. 20 loss at Indiana. Ivey, who averages 16.7 points and leads Purdue with 22 steals, said Wednesday he anticipates playing against the Hawkeyes. Brandon Newman started in place of Ivey, but was scoreless in a 20-point win at Northwestern.
* Iowa and Purdue continue to find their way to the free throw line. The Hawkeyes lead the Big Ten with a 76.2-percent touch at the line. Led by Keegan Murray’s 69-of-90 work at the stripe and Jordan Bohannon’s 87.8-percent accuracy in 49 attempts, Iowa has converted on 292-of-383 attempts. The Boilermakers, led by Ivey hitting 68-of-91 tries, has hit 290-of-403 free throws.
* The Boilermakers’ third-leading scorer, 6-10 Trevion Williams, continues to play primarily off the bench. Trevion Williams, who had 13 points and 18 rebounds in Purdue’s 77-70 win over Iowa at Mackey Arena in December, averages 12.7 points. Williams also leads the Boilermakers on the boards, averaging 8.4 per game, and is second on the team to Sasha Stefanovic with 56 assists.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Purdue (16-3, 5-3);;;;Iowa (14-5, 4-4);;;
Brandon Newman;6-5;so.;5.6;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.8
Mason Gillis;6-6;so.;7.6;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;22.8
Zach Edy;7-4;so.;15.3;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;6.3
Sasha Stefanovic;6-5;sr.;12.1;Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.5
Isaiah Thompson;6-1;jr.;5.7;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.6