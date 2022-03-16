Hawkeye GameDay: Richmond vs. Iowa

RICHMOND VS. IOWA
When: Thursday, 2:10 p.m.
Where: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, N.Y.
TV: truTV
RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)
Twitter: @sbatt79
STORYLINES
* The Hawkeyes are facing one of the most experienced teams in college basketball in the NCAA opener. Richmond’s roster includes six players who would have exhausted their eligibility a year ago without the NCAA granting all players an additional year because of COVID-19. Four of the six, Nathan Cayo, Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden and Nick Sherod, have scored more than 1,000 career points.
* Iowa enters postseason play on a roll, having won 12 of its last 14 games and eight of its last nine games away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Ten of those 12 victories have been by double-digit margins. The Hawkeyes, making their seventh NCAA appearance in Fran McCaffery’s 12 seasons, have won their NCAA opener in each of their last four appearances.
People are also reading…
* Richmond is making its first NCAA tourney appearance since 2011 in its game against Iowa. Like the Hawkeyes, the Spiders were positioned to qualify in 2020 following a 24-7 season before the tournament was canceled at the onset of the coronavirus crisis. Richmond reached the Sweet 16 in its 2011 run, beating fifth-seeded Vanderbilt and Morehead State before losing to Kansas.
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Richmond (23-12);;;;Iowa (26-9);;;
Tyler Burton;6-7;jr.;16.3;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.3
Nathan Cayo;6-7;sr.;8.7;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.6
Grant Golden;6-10;sr.;14.1;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.8
Jacob Gilyard;5-9;sr.;13.3;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;11.1
Andre Gustavson;6-5;sr.;4.5;Tony Perkins;6-4;so.;7.5