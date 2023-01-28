Hawkeye GameDay: Rutgers at Iowa

RUTGERS AT IOWA

WHEN: Sunday, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

STORYLINES

* Rutgers continues to rank among the Big Ten’s most dominant defensive teams, allowing 57 points per game while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting from the field. Iowa helped itself in its earlier 76-65 win over the Scarlet Knights by shooting 44.6%. Rutgers guard Cam Spencer currently ranks seventh nationally, averaging 2.5 steals.

* The availability of Iowa forward Patrick McCaffery will again be a game-day decision. The junior practiced Friday and Saturday and is nearing a return from the leave he took earlier this month because of anxiety. Coach Fran McCaffery said, “I think he’s getting closer, but we’ll see."

* Iowa continues to lead the Big Ten in scoring, averaging 80.7 points per game. The Hawkeyes rank 20th nationally in scoring average and have led the conference in scoring in each of the past four seasons. Iowa has helped itself by sharing the ball, ranking eighth in the country with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 1.59.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

RUTGERS (14-6, 6-3);;;;IOWA (12-8, 4-5);;;

Caleb McConnell;6-7;sr.;9.9;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;7.5

Mawot Mag;6-7;jr.;7.6;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;20.6

Cliff Omoruyi;6-11;jr.;13.3;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;14.0

Cam Spencer;6-4;jr.;13.1;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;10.5

Paul Mulcahy;6-7;sr.;9.0;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.5