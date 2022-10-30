Hawkeye Gameday: Truman State at Iowa

TRUMAN STATE AT IOWA

WHEN: Monday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: Livestream at BTN+ (fee)

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

TWITTER: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Former Hawkeye point guard Jeff Horner is beginning his fifth season as the head coach at Truman State, leading the Bulldogs to the past three NCAA Division II Tournaments following 20-plus win seasons.

* Three Quad-City area natives are among 10 Iowans on Truman State’s 20-player roster. Dylan Peeters, a 6-foot-8 junior from Davenport Assumption, has made 39 career starts and led the Bulldogs with a 61.4-percent shooting touch last season. Keaton Mitchell, a 6-8 junior from Wapello, averaged 4.7 points over 29 games a year ago and 6-5 Landon Eiland from North Scott is a redshirt freshman.

* With seven of its top 10 scorers returning from a 20-10 team, Truman State will test itself this week. After playing at Iowa, the Bulldogs play an exhibition on Wednesday at Purdue.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

TRUMAN STATE (20-10);;;;IOWA (26-10);;;

Elijah Hazelkamp;6-5;jr.;13.1;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.;10.5

Keaton Mitchell;6-8;jr.;4.9;Kris Murray;6-8;jr.;9.7

Dylan Peeters;6-8;jr.;7.8;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.8

Hunter Strait;6-2;sr.;8.4;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;7.4

Trey Shearer;6-0;so.;3.7;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;2.9