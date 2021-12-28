 Skip to main content
Hawkeye GameDay: Western Illinois at Iowa
Hawkeye GameDay: Western Illinois at Iowa

WESTERN ILLINOIS AT IOWA

When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

Livestream: BTN+

Radio: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

Twitter: @mattcoss78

STORYLINES

* Western Illinois’ top-two scorers played for Quad-Cities area high school programs. Senior forward Will Carius is a Pleasant Valley alum who is currently fourth in the Summit League in scoring at 17.8 points per game. Junior guard Trenton Massner from Wapello, a Northwestern State transfer, is sixth in the league in scoring at 15.9 points and sixth in rebounding at 6.2 per game.

* Iowa has reached double digits in made 3-point baskets in five games season, including 11 in last week’s win over Southeastern Louisiana. Kris Murray, averaging 10.2 points off the bench, has been the Hawkeyes’ most accurate shooter from behind the arc at 47.1 percent. His 16 3-point baskets trails only the 30 Jordan Bohannon has hit.

* Western Illinois had a six-game win streak end with an 84-78 loss at Omaha in Summit League play last Wednesday. The Leathernecks are 4-3 away from home, including wins at Nebraska, Northern Kentucky, Central Michigan and Denver. Western Illinois has been close in its three losses, losing by four points at DePaul and Eastern Michigan before the six-point loss at Omaha.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Western Illinois (10-3);Iowa (9-3)

Will Carius;6-7;sr.;17.8;Keegan Murray;6-8;so.;23.2

Tamell Pearson;6-10;jr.;8.8;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;so.11.9

Luka Barisic;6-10;sr.;12.3;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;5.7

Colton Sandage;6-2;jr.;Joe Toussaint;6-0;jr.;5.2

Trenton Massner;6-2;jr.;Jordan Bohannon;6-1;sr.;10.8

