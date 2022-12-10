Hawkeye Gameday: Wisconsin at Iowa

WISCONSIN AT IOWA

WHEN: Sunday, 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City

TV: BTN

RADIO: WOC (1420 AM), WMT (600 AM)

TWITTER: @sbatt79

STORYLINES

* Kris Murray will miss his second straight start for Iowa. During a Saturday video conference, coach Fran McCaffery said there is no change in Murray’s status and his lower body injury will keep him out for the Hawkeyes’ Big Ten opener. Murray, who averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds, watched Thursday with a walking boot on his left foot.

* Close games are not only the norm lately whenever Iowa and Wisconsin meet, but whenever the Badgers take the court. Thirteen of the last 20 games between the Hawkeyes and Badgers have been decided by seven points or less. Wisconsin’s last six games this season been decided by five points or less.

* After celebrating the 500th win of his coaching career following Thursday’s win over Iowa State, Iowa coach Fran McCaffery will achieve another milestone with the Hawkeyes’ next win. McCaffery enters the Big Ten opener one win shy of winning his 250th game in his 13 seasons at Iowa. He currently has a record of 249-164 with the Hawkeyes.

* Approximately 2,000 tickets remain for Sunday's game.

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

WISCONSIN (7-2, 1-0);;;;IOWA (7-2, 0-0);;;

Tyler Wahl;6-9;sr.;13.9;Patrick McCaffery;6-9;jr.;12.8

Steven Crowl;7-0;jr.;9.6;Filip Rebraca;6-9;sr.;11.6

Jordan Davis;6-4;jr.;6.6;Connor McCaffery;6-6;sr.;6.2

Max Klesmit;6-3;jr.;6.4;Tony Perkins;6-4;jr.;11.5

Chucky Hepburn;6-2;so.;12.7;Ahron Ulis;6-3;jr.;6.4