Hawkeye-Illini battle is now a showdown for final double bye

As expected in this wild and woolly Big Ten Conference basketball season, almost everything is coming down to the final weekend of the regular season.

With every team having one game remaining, only one of the 14 seeds in the upcoming Big Ten tournament has been determined. Minnesota is the No. 12 seed. That much we know.

But we also know that whoever wins Sunday night’s final game between 18th-ranked Iowa and 23rd-ranked Illinois in Champaign is going to secure one of the coveted top four seeds in what figures to be one of the conference’s most intriguing tournaments ever next week in Indianapolis.

That was assured when Illinois went down to a 71-63 loss at Ohio State on Thursday night. That left the Illini alone in fourth place in the standings at 12-7 (20-10 overall) with Iowa, Penn State and Ohio State just a game back at 11-8.

If the Hawkeyes can defeat Illinois, they would get the No. 4 seed because they would prevail in any conceivable tiebreakers with the other teams involved.

Getting the No. 4 seed is no small thing since the top four teams get a double bye and do not need to play in the tournament until Friday. The bottom four seeds begin play Wednesday with the middle six jumping into the action on Thursday.