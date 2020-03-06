Hawkeye-Illini battle is now a showdown for No. 4 seed

“Needless to say, it always is but this year more than ever it’s been particularly grueling in terms of the quality of the teams, the physicality of the games. You can only imagine the tournament’s going to be the same way.’’

The Hawkeyes (20-10) have been eyeing a top-four seed for several weeks and seemingly lost their chance when they lost at home for the first time in nearly four months, falling to Purdue 77-68 on Tuesday. Illinois’ loss revived their hopes of being No. 4.

“It’s such a huge advantage in that tournament to get that,’’ sophomore forward Joe Wieskamp said last week. “At the same time, we’re taking it game by game … But yeah, we want to get one of those four spots.’’

Senior forward Ryan Kriener admitted that getting the double-bye would be “huge.

“Especially if you get that team that pulled the big second-day upset and they’ve got tired legs,’’ he said. “That can happen, like Ohio State-Nebraska last year. They just kind of ran out of gas so sometimes you can get fortunate and catch one of those and it makes the first game a little easier on your team.’’

The top three seeds will be occupied by Michigan State, Maryland and Wisconsin, who enter the weekend in a three-way tie for first at 13-6.