Hawkeye-Illini battle is now a showdown for No. 4 seed

As expected in this wild and woolly Big Ten basketball season, almost everything is coming down to the final weekend of the regular season.
With every team having one game remaining, only one of the 14 seeds in the upcoming Big Ten tournament has been determined. Minnesota is the No. 12 seed. That much we know.
But we also know that whoever wins Sunday night’s final game between 18th-ranked Iowa and 23rd-ranked Illinois in Champaign is going to secure the coveted fourth seed in what figures to be one of the conference’s most intriguing tournaments ever next weekend in Indianapolis.
That was assured when Illinois went down to a 71-63 loss at Ohio State on Thursday night. That left the Illini alone in fourth place in the standings at 12-7 (20-10 overall) with Iowa, Penn State and Ohio State just a game back at 11-8.
If the Hawkeyes can defeat Illinois, they would get the No. 4 seed because they would prevail in any conceivable tiebreakers with the other teams involved.
Getting the No. 4 seed is no small thing since the top four teams get a double bye and do not need to play in the tournament until Friday. The bottom four seeds begin play Wednesday with the middle six jumping into the action on Thursday.
“I think any time you can have an opportunity to rest your guys and be fresh later in the tournament it’s obviously something we all want,’’ Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said Friday.
“Needless to say, it always is but this year more than ever it’s been particularly grueling in terms of the quality of the teams, the physicality of the games. You can only imagine the tournament’s going to be the same way.’’
The Hawkeyes (20-10) have been eyeing a top-four seed for several weeks and seemingly lost their chance when they lost at home for the first time in nearly four months, falling to Purdue 77-68 on Tuesday. Illinois’ loss revived their hopes of being No. 4.
“It’s such a huge advantage in that tournament to get that,’’ sophomore forward Joe Wieskamp said last week. “At the same time, we’re taking it game by game … But yeah, we want to get one of those four spots.’’
Senior forward Ryan Kriener admitted that getting the double-bye would be “huge.
“Especially if you get that team that pulled the big second-day upset and they’ve got tired legs,’’ he said. “That can happen, like Ohio State-Nebraska last year. They just kind of ran out of gas so sometimes you can get fortunate and catch one of those and it makes the first game a little easier on your team.’’
The top three seeds will be occupied by Michigan State, Maryland and Wisconsin, who enter the weekend in a three-way tie for first at 13-6.
If Iowa wins Sunday and gets the No. 4 slot, Illinois would drop to the No. 5 seed, setting up a potential third meeting between the teams Friday in Indy. If the Hawkeyes lose Sunday, they could be anywhere from fifth through eighth with the most likely scenario being the No. 6 slot.
Iowa never has been seeded higher than fifth in the tournament in 10 years under McCaffery. It was No. 5 in both 2015 and 2016 — the first two years that the double-bye format was used — and lost to lower-seeded teams both times.
Getting the double-bye also would give the Hawkeyes some extra time to recover from a recent stretch that has taken its toll physically.
Big Ten scoring leader Luka Garza has been nursing a bad toe and the Hawkeyes’ other two big men, Cordell Pemsl and Ryan Kriener, sat out much of the second half against Purdue with minor injuries. Pemsl has a bruised thigh and Kriener hyperextended his knee. Guard CJ Fredrick also was seen groping at his back at the end of the game Bakari Evelyn was looked at by trainers in the final minutes.
McCaffery said everyone is expected to be ready to play at Illinois, however.
“They’ll be fine,’’ he said when asked about Pemsl and Kriener. “They’ll be fine to play.’’