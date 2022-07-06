Hawkeye recruit, family struck by car

Two days after committing to join the Iowa women’s basketball program, top-100 recruit Ava Jones and three other members of her family were hospitalized after being struck by a car while standing on a sidewalk in downtown Louisville, Ky.

Jones, her parents Trey and Amy and a younger brother were all hit by a moving vehicle Tuesday evening on a downtown street in Louisville, where Ava Jones was participating in AAU basketball tournament as a member of the Wheat State Elite.

Dylan Evans, who operates the AAU team, confirmed Wednesday to WDRB-TV that the Jones family was struck by a car and hospitalized in Louisville.

According to WAVE-TV, all four were taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition shortly after the incident occurred around 8 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of Second and Market Streets.

Jones’ parents remained in critical condition on Wednesday, while Jones had been upgraded to serious but stable condition and her brother had been treated for minor injuries.

The suspected driver of the vehicle, 33-year-old Michael Hurley of Lexington, Ind., was taken into custody following the incident.

According to a police report, Hurley “failed to negotiate the turn" from East Market Street to North Second Street and the vehicle he was driving left the road and drove on a sidewalk "where he struck a family of four standing on the sidewalk."

The report said Hurley told police he had just taken hydrocodone and was “so tired he could not make the turn."

The family was in Louisville for the "Run 4 Roses" AAU girls basketball tournament that the Wheat State Elite team was scheduled to play in this week.

Evans called Jones a rare talent.

“She has such a bright future and she’s an incredible talent," Evans told WDRB-TV. “She’s an ESPN top 100 player and she’s got big plans. I hope she can continue to pursue them."

Jones, a 6-foot-2 forward, is a three-sport standout at Nickerson High School in Kansas.

Originally an Arizona State commit, she re-opened her recruitment in March following a coaching change and announced Sunday that she had selected Iowa.

Jones averaged 20.8 points, 15.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game last season for a Nickerson team which finished fourth in the Kansas Class 3A state girls basketball tournament.