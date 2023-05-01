Former Iowa basketball players Ahron Ulis and Josh Ogundele have found their new homes and one finds himself transferring within the Big Ten.

Ulis announced Monday that he will transfer to Nebraska while Ogundele has opted to join the program at Middle Tennessee State.

Both players entered the transfer portal on March 22, Ogundele for the second straight year.

Ulis, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound point guard who started in 27 of the 32 games he played last season for the Hawkeyes, helps fill a backcourt need for coach Fred Hoiberg's program and joins the Cornhuskers with two seasons of eligibility remaining.

He announced his decision on social media on Monday afternoon one day after visiting Nebraska, which has been shopping the transfer portal for a replacement for Sam Griesel.

Ulis has not enjoyed productive performances against the Cornhuskers during his career, held scoreless in a combined 31 minutes in two games last season and totaling just four total points in five career games against Nebraska.

His move will include a return to Carver-Hawkeye Arena next season. The Big Ten announced conference opponents for the 2023-24 last week and the only match-up scheduled during the regular season between the Hawkeyes and Cornhuskers will take place in Iowa City.

Ulis averaged 22.6 minutes per game last season while collecting 6.1 points and 1.6 rebounds per game for a 19-14 Hawkeye team.

He finished the year tied for third on Iowa's assist charts, his 88 tied with Fillip Rebraca and behind team leaders Connor McCaffery and Tony Perkins.

He is the first player in coach Fran McCaffery's 13 seasons to leave the Iowa program.

Over three seasons, Ulis averaged four points and 1.6 rebounds per game in 84 games for the Hawkeyes.

Ogundele, a 6-10 center, saw only limited action in 38 appearances over the past three seasons for Iowa.

He averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds per game overall during his career and took the court in just 11 games last season, averaging 1.9 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.5 minutes of playing time.

At Middle Tennessee State, the native of London, England joins a program that matched Iowa's overall record last season.

The Hawkeyes have added one player from the transfer portal during the past, signing 6-9 forward Ben Krikke from Valparaiso. Krikke led the Missouri Valley Conference in scoring the past season.

Including the departure of Kris Murray for the NBA draft, the Hawkeyes still have two scholarships available for the upcoming season.