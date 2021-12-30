 Skip to main content
Hawkeye women add game
Hawkeye women add game

Iowa women add game

The Iowa women's basketball team has added a nonconference game to its schedule after having two Big Ten games postponed because of COVID-19 issues in those programs.

The Hawkeyes will host Evansville in an 11 a.m. game on Sunday, a contest that will be televised by the Big Ten Network.

All game tickets and parking passes previously issued for a game against Illinois that was initially scheduled for Sunday will be valid for the Evansville game. If the game against the Fighting Illini is rescheduled, season ticketholders will be issued a new ticket for that game at a later date.

Evansville was available because its scheduled game against Northern Iowa was postponed because of coronavirus issues within the Panthers' program.

