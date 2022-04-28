Hawkeye women add veteran transfer guard

A three-time all-conference player from Central Michigan will be joining the Iowa women’s basketball backcourt.

Molly Davis, a 5-foot-7 guard with two years of eligibility remaining, announced Thursday afternoon she has committed to the Hawkeyes.

The Midland, Mich., native was no stranger to Iowa coaches.

Davis collected 18 points, six rebounds and five steals in the Chippewas’ 87-72 loss to the Hawkeyes in the opening round of the 2021 NCAA tourney.

One year removed from helping Central Michigan earn that NCAA opportunity by winning the Mid-American Conference tournament title, Davis is among six players to announce plans to leave a Chippewas program which finished the 2021-22 season with a 4-25 record.

Davis leaves after being a lineup regular throughout her career at the college level.

She started 30 games as a freshman, earning second-team all-conference honors while averaging 14.3 points and shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range.

Davis was a first-team all-league pick in the Mid-American Conference as a sophomore, averaging 20.8 points and 37.9 minutes per game during an 18-9 season which ended with the loss to Iowa in San Antonio.

She missed five games because of an injury during the 2021-22 season, but did average a team-leading 18.4 points and 4.67 assists per game. Davis shot just 39.7 percent from the field last season, but did have an 81.7-percent touch from the free throw line.

Davis left Central Michigan sitting in 12th on the school’s career scoring list with 1,438 points over three seasons. She also ranks eighth on the Chippewas’ career 3-point field goal list with 188.

