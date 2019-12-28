Hawkeye women drop Big Ten opener

Monika Czinano tallied a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds but shooting woes struck the Hawkeye women in a 78-69 Big Ten-opening loss to Nebraska on Saturday.
Early on the Hawkeyes (9-3, 0-1) had visions of handing the Cornhuskers their second loss of the season, leading 21-18 after one quarter. An 11-2 second quarter run, however, gave Nebraska a lead it would not relinquish.
Iowa pulled within one possession on multiple occasions in the second half but never managed to overtake Nebraska (11-1, 1-0).
Freshman McKenna Warnock provided some highlights offensively, coming off the bench to hit all three of her 3-point attempts in a 14-point, six-rebound effort.
Unfortunately for Iowa, Warnock was the only one hitting from deep. The rest of the Hawkeyes went 3-17 from 3-point range. In total the Hawkeyes hit just 36.8% from the field, and without Czinano and Warnock, that figure would drop to 24.4%.
Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes with 19 points despite going just 4-15 from the field thanks to a 10-14 showing at the free throw line.
Nebraska placed five players in double-figure scoring, led by Kate Cain with 16 points.
The Hawkeyes return to the court Tuesday to face Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Northwestern 77, Illinois 50: For one half the Illinois women managed to hang with Northwestern in both schools' Big Ten opener.
Then Lindsey Pulliam and Abbie Wolf took over.
The Wildcat duo outscored the Illini by themselves in the second half as Northwestern shot 62.1% from the field after intermission and pulled away for the blowout win.
Pulliam finished with a game-high 27 points to lead all scorers and Wolf added 18 points and 10 rebounds for Northwestern (11-1, 1-0).
Ali Andrews scored 15 to lead the Illini (9-3, 0-1) but only four after halftime.