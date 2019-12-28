Hawkeye women drop Big Ten opener

Monika Czinano tallied a double-double of 16 points and 17 rebounds but shooting woes struck the Hawkeye women in a 78-69 Big Ten-opening loss to Nebraska on Saturday.

Early on the Hawkeyes (9-3, 0-1) had visions of handing the Cornhuskers their second loss of the season, leading 21-18 after one quarter. An 11-2 second quarter run, however, gave Nebraska a lead it would not relinquish.

Iowa pulled within one possession on multiple occasions in the second half but never managed to overtake Nebraska (11-1, 1-0).

Freshman McKenna Warnock provided some highlights offensively, coming off the bench to hit all three of her 3-point attempts in a 14-point, six-rebound effort.

Unfortunately for Iowa, Warnock was the only one hitting from deep. The rest of the Hawkeyes went 3-17 from 3-point range. In total the Hawkeyes hit just 36.8% from the field, and without Czinano and Warnock, that figure would drop to 24.4%.

Kathleen Doyle led the Hawkeyes with 19 points despite going just 4-15 from the field thanks to a 10-14 showing at the free throw line.

Nebraska placed five players in double-figure scoring, led by Kate Cain with 16 points.