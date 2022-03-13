Hawkeye women earn second seed, host Redbirds

Selection Sunday included a welcomed surprise for the Iowa women’s basketball team.

The eighth-ranked Hawkeyes were awarded a two seed for the NCAA tournament and will take the court Friday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to face an Illinois State team which won the Missouri Valley Conference tournament on Sunday in Moline.

“I thought heading to tonight that we might be a three seed, hoping for a two, and I’m thrilled with that,’’ Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said during a video conference.

Bluder said she doesn’t know anything about a Redbirds team which won its first conference title since 2008 as a four seed at the TaxSlayer Center over the weekend, improving to 19-13 with a 50-48 win over Northern Iowa.

“We’ll have a scout together by 1 (Monday) afternoon and be ready to get to work,’’ Bluder said.

Making its fourth straight NCAA appearance and its 28th overall, the Hawkeyes will also host seventh-seeded Colorado and 10th-seeded Creighton in the opening rounds of play.

Sunday’s winner in Iowa City will advance to the Greensboro Regional, where Iowa could end up meeting third-seeded Iowa State in the Sweet 16.

“That would be great for the state of Iowa for us both to make the Sweet 16, but we both need to take care of business first for that to happen,’’ Bluder said.

The Greensboro Regional assignment didn’t bother Bluder either.

That’s where the Hawkeyes played in their most recent run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tourney in 2019, advancing there then as a second seed in the regional as well.

“It was exciting to go there then as a young player and now to have that opportunity again and make our own memories and live our own dream is great, too,’’ Iowa guard Kate Martin said.

One of six Big Ten teams in the NCAA field, Iowa (23-7) enters postseason play having won its last seven games.

The Hawkeyes swept their final four regular-season games to share the Big Ten title with Ohio State before winning the Big Ten tourney title a week before its NCAA berth was announced.

“It’s exciting getting that second seed and being rewarded for the work that we put into our season,’’ center Monika Czinano said.

The Hawkeyes reached the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA tourney, which was played in a bubble in San Antonio in front of fans.

Guard Caitlin Clark welcomes the chance for Iowa launch its postseason run at home in front of fans.

“Home court, that’s a big deal on the women’s side of things,’’ Clark said. “We’ve been working toward this all season and to get a two seed, that’s great.’’

