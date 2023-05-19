After taking its game to the national championship game last season, the Iowa women's basketball team will explore the other side of the globe this summer.

Coach Lisa Bluder said Friday that plans for the Hawkeyes' first foreign trip since 2019 are coming together.

Iowa will visit southern Italy and Croatia, playing three exhibition games during a 12-day trip that will begin on Aug. 4.

The team will visit the Amalfi Coast, Dubrovnik, Naples and Split during its trip, playing against opponents to be determined at a later date.

"We are incredibly excited to have the resources and opportunity to expose our program and give our players an opportunity to travel abroad,'' Bluder said in a statement announcing the trip.

"It will add tremendous value to their life experience, education and allow our team to get practice and game reps we wouldn't get otherwise.''

The timing of the trip is beneficial as well.

The Hawkeyes will be working this offseason to replace all-American post player Monika Czinano and all-Big Ten forward McKenna Warnock from a team that finished 31-7 last season and won its second consecutive Big Ten tournament championship.

The trip will be the first for Iowa since visiting Spain four years ago.

Hawkeye senior guard Gabbie Marshall called the trip "a great team bonding experience,'' adding, "We're all super excited to share this trip with our teammates that haven't been overseas yet.''