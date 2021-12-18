Hawkeye women hold off defensive-minded Knights

"I found an open shot. They were able to feed it to me and I was able to knock it down to extend our lead," said Warnock, who finished with 13 points.

A basket by Czinano capped the run that came as the Knights were held scoreless over a five-minute stretch, a defensive effort which spoiled a homecoming for UCF coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, a former Hawkeye from 1988-90.

"We love our Hawkeye alums, but we also love to send them home with an L," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.

The Knights' defense created issues for Iowa, which turned the ball over 23 times and overcame 9-of-27 shooting the first half.

"They came in here allowing 45 points a game and we scored 69, so I felt good about what we were able to do offensively," Bluder said. "In the first and third quarters especially, I felt we came out and played well."

While the Hawkeyes’ point total was 13 below Iowa’s season average, it was also 13 points more than UCF had allowed to any opponent this season.

Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 21 points but needed an 8-of-11 touch from the line to make up for a 5-of-18 game from the field. The sophomore finished with 11 rebounds and six assists as well.