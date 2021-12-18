Hawkeye women hold off defensive-minded Knights

IOWA CITY — Iowa didn’t expect it to be easy, and it wasn’t.
But, a strong start in the second half allowed the 14th-ranked Hawkeye women’s basketball team to get past defensive-minded Central Florida 69-61 on Saturday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
After shooting just 33.3% in a first half that ended in a 31-31 draw, Iowa knocked down five of the first six shots it attempted in the third quarter to open a lead the Knights could not catch.
"We were able to get the ball into the high post, get the high-low going, and it worked for us," Iowa center Monika Czinano said. "Once we started to find the high post, the world opened up for us."
Czinano collected eight of her 19 points in the third quarter, helping the Hawkeyes build a lead which reached 50-39 on a basket by Czinano with 3 minutes, five seconds to play in the quarter.
Iowa grew its lead to 13 points later in the quarter and carried a 56-43 margin into the fourth quarter.
UCF did not go away quietly, pulling within 58-53 on two of Tay Sanders’ 20 points with 7 minutes to play.
McKenna Warnock answered with a 3-point basket on the ensuing possession for the Hawkeyes, fueling a deciding run of eight consecutive points for Iowa.
"I found an open shot. They were able to feed it to me and I was able to knock it down to extend our lead," said Warnock, who finished with 13 points.
A basket by Czinano capped the run that came as the Knights were held scoreless over a five-minute stretch, a defensive effort which spoiled a homecoming for UCF coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson, a former Hawkeye from 1988-90.
"We love our Hawkeye alums, but we also love to send them home with an L," Iowa coach Lisa Bluder said.
The Knights' defense created issues for Iowa, which turned the ball over 23 times and overcame 9-of-27 shooting the first half.
"They came in here allowing 45 points a game and we scored 69, so I felt good about what we were able to do offensively," Bluder said. "In the first and third quarters especially, I felt we came out and played well."
While the Hawkeyes’ point total was 13 below Iowa’s season average, it was also 13 points more than UCF had allowed to any opponent this season.
Caitlin Clark led Iowa with 21 points but needed an 8-of-11 touch from the line to make up for a 5-of-18 game from the field. The sophomore finished with 11 rebounds and six assists as well.
"As much as we love going to practice, it was fun to finally play a game, to be back in Carver in front of fans," Clark said. "We need these to get us ready for the rest of the season."
Clark finished off a 13-point first half by knocking down a jumper from the left of the free throw circle with 1 second left to send the teams into the break tied at 31-31.
The field goal was the only one hit by the Hawkeyes over the final 5:38 of the first half, a drought that allowed the Knights to more than erase the 26-15 lead Iowa had taken on a basket by Addy O’Grady.
Three 3-point baskets in a 35-second span by UCF’s Ahna Burney turned a 28-20 Hawkeye lead into a 29-28 deficit with 1:15 to go in the half.
But once Iowa began to consistently feed the high post early in the third quarter, things began to turn.
"They spread out their zone and really want you to try to beat them with 3s, but we felt if we could beat them in the paint, get the ball to the high post, that it would only help us," Bluder said.
The Hawkeye (6-2) outscored the Knights 24-16 in the paint.
"That put us in a good position," Bluder said. "They’re not an easy team to play. Their defense and the way they like to fill the passing lanes, it’s tough to emulate in practice. Once we got used to what we were seeing, I feel like we settled down."