IOWA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Hawkeye women land first '23 commitment

With a simple “committed’’ on her social media account, an Illinois guard formalized becoming the first player to be part of the Iowa women's basketball program's 2023 recruiting class.

Kennise Johnson-Etienne, a 5-foot-7 guard from Plainfield, Ill., announced her verbal commitment to sign with the Hawkeyes on Instagram on Thursday.

Johnson-Etienne attends the Example Academy, a prep school for girls based in Frankfort, Ill., in the southern suburbs of Chicago and plays for a team which won the independent school national championship last season.

She also competes on a summer team based at the academy.

Johnson-Etienne transferred there after playing on the varsity team at Plainfield Central High School as a sophomore during the 2020-21 season.

Ranked as a top-15 recruit in the state of Illinois in the Class of 2023, Johnson-Etienne earned a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes in June, 2021.

People are also reading…

Her Twitter account includes a photo of Iowa coach Lisa Bluder making a home visit Johnson-Etienne with the player holding the Big Ten championship trophy the Hawkeyes earned last season.

She selected Iowa over offers from Michigan State, Seton Hall, Illinois-Chicago, Illinois State and Cleveland State.

Iowa will have three scholarships available following the 2022-23 season with Johnson-Etienne the first player to announce plans to sign with the Hawkeyes during the early signing period in November, the earliest time 2023 seniors can sign binding letters of intent.

The Hawkeyes have one commitment in their 2024 recruiting class, Solon guard Callie Levin.

