Hawkeye women land top-50 post player

With the reputation of developing top-level post players Megan Gustafson and Monika Czinano in recent years, the Iowa women’s basketball program earned a verbal commitment Sunday from a 2024 top-50 prospect.

Ava Heiden, a 6-foot-4 post player from Sherwood, Ore., announced on social media that she has committed to the Hawkeyes.

Ranked as the 42nd-best prospect nationally in the current junior class by ESPN HoopGurlz, Heiden wrote in announcing her decision on Twitter, “Go Hawks!! #Committed.’’

Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen, who works with Hawkeye post players, acknowledged the recruiting success on her social media account.

“How’s everybody doin’ on this fine Sunday? Well, we’re doing great here! I mean, we’re having a great day … a really great day! The future looks bright,’’ Jensen wrote.

Heiden reached that decision after making an unofficial visit to the Iowa campus in August. She also visited Gonzaga, Utah and Portland in recent months.

Sherwood brings more than size to the court for her high school team in suburban Portland and for her Portland-based club team, Northwest Select.

She earned first-team all-Pacific Conference honors for Sherwood High School, named as the league’s defensive player of the year as a freshman and named as the conference’s player of the year last season as a sophomore.

Heiden led her Class 6A team to an undefeated conference record last season, averaging a team-leading 10 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Known for her skills as a ball handler and passer with good foot quickness, Heiden also averaged 7.5 rebounds, two steals, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 assists per game.

Heiden is the second player to commit to Iowa's 2024 recruiting class.

Callie Levin, a 5-9 point guard from Solon, Iowa, verbally committed to the Hawkeyes prior to her sophomore year in August, 2021.