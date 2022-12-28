Hawkeye women land Wisconsin guard

Before jumping back into Big Ten play on Thursday night, the Iowa women’s basketball program added a third member to its 2024 recruiting class Wednesday.

Taylor Stremlow, a 5-foot-9 guard from Verona, Wis., announced on social media that she had verbally committed to become a Hawkeye.

“So excited for what’s ahead. #Committed,’’ Stremlow wrote on Twitter.

Ranked by Prep Girls Hoops as the fourth-best player in the state of Wisconsin in this year’s junior class, Stremlow selected the Hawkeyes over Wisconsin, Illinois and Penn State.

“It’s a good day, Hawks fans! The future is bright,’’ Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen wrote Wednesday on her Twitter account, acknowledging the commitment.

Playing for a team at Verona High School that is off to a 6-1 start, Stremlow averages 16.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and nine assists per game this season, her third year on the varsity team.

Stremlow averaged 11.6 points, six rebounds and five assists as a freshman before missing her sophomore season after fracturing a bone in a foot.

In addition to the programs that made her final list, Stremlow also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Marquette and Purdue.

She joins Ava Heiden, a 6-4 post player from Sherwood, Oregon, and an Iowa prep, 5-9 guard Callie Levin of Solon, in the Hawkeyes’ 2024 recruiting class.

Heiden committed to Iowa in October while Levin announced her commitment in August, 2021, prior to her sophomore year of high school.

Stremlow joined the recruiting class one day before the Hawkeyes resume conference play with an 8 p.m. game against Purdue at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Coach Lisa Bluder said prior to her team’s holiday break that while she likes the way the Hawkeyes (10-3) have started, she believes the defending conference co-champions have plenty of room to improve.

“That’s what excites me. I feel like we can get so much better,’’ Bluder said. “We have minutes where we will play really good basketball and then we have minutes where we show that we have work to do.’’

Iowa is part of a crowd at the top of the Big Ten standings.

Eight teams in the conference have already won at least 10 games, including the Boilermakers (10-2), and at 12th, the Hawkeyes are among five Big Ten teams ranked in the top 16 in this week’s Associated Press poll.