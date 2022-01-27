Hawkeye women look to avenge lone Big Ten loss

In the six games since Northwestern put the only Big Ten blemish on the Iowa women’s basketball record, the Hawkeyes have taken nothing for granted.
Opponent after opponent has paid for the stinging 77-69 setback the Wildcats delivered on Jan. 6.
Iowa has won by an average of 23.7 points every time it has stepped on the court since, delivering beatdown after beatdown on its way to a Friday road trip to meet Northwestern again.
It’s a match-up Naismith Trophy national player of the week Caitlin Clark has been anxiously awaiting.
"They’ve had our number," Clark said. "I’m 0-3 against them, and we want to get them back on their home floor. … We should have beaten them the last time. I thought we were the better team."
The 23rd-ranked Hawkeyes haven’t lost since as they prepare for Friday’s 7 p.m. game at Welsh-Ryan Arena, improving to 13-4 on the season and building a 7-1 Big Ten record that trails only Indiana and Michigan in the conference standings.
Coach Lisa Bluder has appreciated the team basketball Iowa has played in recent games.
In Tuesday’s 107-79 win over Penn State, the Hawkeyes recorded 37 assists on 43 field goals, an effort led by Clark’s Big Ten-record 18 assists in the road win.
"Unselfish basketball is pretty basketball, and I love pretty basketball," Bluder said.
Clark has been helping the Hawkeyes’ look throughout its six-game string of success, averaging 26.5 points, 9.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists during Iowa’s win streak.
"There aren’t a lot of words to describe what she’s doing, what she’s accomplishing," Bluder said.
Clark will attempt to build on that recent success against a Northwestern team that has lost four of the five games it has played since leaving Carver-Hawkeye Arena and enters Friday’s game on a three-game slide.
"They’re either struggling or they’re going to be mad as a hornet when we get there," Bluder said. "I don’t know which it’s going to be."