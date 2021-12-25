Hawkeye women look to regain 3-point touch

IOWA CITY – When the Iowa women’s basketball team resumes practice Sunday following a holiday break, the Hawkeyes have plenty of work to do.
Iowa has not been together as a team since IUPUI stunned the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes 74-73 last Tuesday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Coach Lisa Bluder said she would have preferred something other than a four-day break following the defeat which concluded Iowa’s nonconference schedule with a 5-3 record.
“I would rather be together after a situation like this,’’ Bluder said following Tuesday’s game. “It’s tough with everyone leaving to go home. Everyone is going separate ways. What you want to do as a player is to get right back in the gym after a situation like this.’’
Instead, the Hawkeyes were left with plenty of time to think before returning to campus and beginning preparations for Thursday’s 2 p.m. game at Penn State.
“We obviously have a lot of work to do,’’ Bluder said.
Guard Caitlin Clark expects that work to begin with a review of tape from the Hawkeyes’ first home loss of the season.
“Film never lies and that will show us the areas where we froze up on,’’ Clark said. “I don’t know if we weren’t playing to win almost. We had a 15-point (fourth-quarter) lead. It seemed almost that we were trying not to lose instead of playing to win.’’
What is certain is that Iowa has continued to struggle to shoot from the perimeter.
The Hawkeyes hit just 4-of-22 attempts from 3-point range in the loss to IUPUI and the Hawkeyes are currently 13th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage.
Only Rutgers has a worse percentage from behind the arc than the 30-percent success rate Iowa has had through nine games, hitting 64-of-213 attempts.
That doesn’t make sense to Bluder.
“We’re not shooting the three well and I can’t explain it,’’ Bluder said. “I watch film and I see, ‘Ah, maybe we had three or four bad ones,’ but for the most part, the shots we’re taking have been pretty good. They are threes that we make in practice.’’
Bluder believes Iowa is a better-shooting team from the perimeter than it has shown.
Statistics illustrate her point.
The Hawkeyes returned their entire starting five from a year ago when Iowa shot 40.8 percent from the perimeter during a 20-10 season.
“It’s frustrating because I don’t want it to get to them mentally,’’ Bluder said. “We are a good 3-point shooting team. We’re just not showing it this year and I have to believe that we’re going to get back there. I just have to believe that.’’
With nothing but Big Ten games left on the Hawkeyes’ regular-season schedule, Bluder now wants this break to be a bit of an opportunity to hit the reset button.
“It will be interested to see how they come back from break,’’ Bluder said. “I’m hoping we come back ready to go and ready to start fresh, but that will really depend on how they come back on the 26th.’’