Hawkeye women look to regain 3-point touch

IOWA CITY – When the Iowa women’s basketball team resumes practice Sunday following a holiday break, the Hawkeyes have plenty of work to do.

Iowa has not been together as a team since IUPUI stunned the 15th-ranked Hawkeyes 74-73 last Tuesday afternoon at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Coach Lisa Bluder said she would have preferred something other than a four-day break following the defeat which concluded Iowa’s nonconference schedule with a 5-3 record.

“I would rather be together after a situation like this,’’ Bluder said following Tuesday’s game. “It’s tough with everyone leaving to go home. Everyone is going separate ways. What you want to do as a player is to get right back in the gym after a situation like this.’’

Instead, the Hawkeyes were left with plenty of time to think before returning to campus and beginning preparations for Thursday’s 2 p.m. game at Penn State.

“We obviously have a lot of work to do,’’ Bluder said.

Guard Caitlin Clark expects that work to begin with a review of tape from the Hawkeyes’ first home loss of the season.