Hawkeye women lose another game

For the second time second time in three days, the Iowa women's basketball team has had a game taken off the schedule because of COVID-19 issues.
The Hawkeyes' scheduled game Sunday against Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been postponed out of an abundance of caution following positive COVID-19 tests within the Fighting Illini program.
The postponement came two days after coach Lisa Bluder's team had a game scheduled for Thursday at Penn State postponed for the same reason because of problems within the Nittany Lions program.
In a statement, Iowa indicated that the decision was made using protocols established by the Big Ten in conjunction with medical staffs within the Iowa and Illinois athletics departments and in consultation with university, local and national guidelines.
Sunday's match-up is the fifth this season to be taken off the schedule for Iowa, which lost three games in November including a home game against Drake, because of positive COVID-19 results involving Iowa players and staff members.
Under a change in Big Ten policy approved Tuesday, Sunday's game is currently listed as a postponement.
The conference office will work with Iowa and Illinois officials to coordinate the rescheduling process. If the game cannot be rescheduled, it would count as a no-contest and would not impact the records of either team.
Prior to Tuesday, the game would have been considered a forfeit under the previous Big Ten policy and Iowa would have been credited with a win.
The Hawkeyes, 6-3 on the season, have not played a game since losing to IUPUI 74-73 on Dec. 21.
Iowa, which resumed practices in Iowa City on Sunday following a short holiday break, will now have a gap of 16 days between games. The Hawkeyes are currently scheduled to next play on Jan. 6, hosting Northwestern in a 7 p.m. game.
Illinois previously announced the postponement of a game scheduled for Thursday against Maryland.