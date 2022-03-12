Hawkeye women ready for next step

After clawing its way to the top of the Big Ten standings and celebrating a win in the conference tournament, Iowa’s eighth-ranked women’s basketball team is ready to learn what’s next.

“I think we’re all looking at March to see how we could be most successful then and now, that’s where our focus is,’’ Hawkeye center Monika Czinano said following Iowa’s win over Indiana a week ago in the Big Ten championship game.

“We love the Big Ten, but we’re excited to see new teams and see what we can do.’’

Iowa will learn Sunday night when brackets for the expanded 68-team NCAA women’s basketball tournament are unveiled during a 7 p.m. telecast on ESPN.

The Hawkeyes’ late-season surge has positioned Iowa to host opening-round games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where an NCAA attendance record for first- and second-round games was set in 2019 the last time postseason play started there.

With wins in its last seven games, including three over teams ranked in the top 10 during the final week of the regular season, the Hawkeyes bring a 23-7 record into the tournament.

Iowa’s resume is solid, going 8-4 against top-50 teams in the NET rankings and 15-7 against top-100 teams in that metric.

The Hawkeyes have gone 8-2 over the last 10 games, a stretch which saw Iowa forge a first-place tie in the Big Ten with Ohio State with a win over Michigan on the final game of the regular season.

A three-game run through the Big Ten tourney allowed Iowa to celebrate winning conference regular season and tournament titles in the same season for the first time.

“We want to cut down more nets,’’ Iowa guard Caitlin Clark said.

As the road to this year’s Final Four in Minneapolis begins, ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème said Friday that match-ups will likely dictate what kind of postseason run the Hawkeyes are able to enjoy this year.

“Iowa wants to play a team that will try to match them getting up and down the floor, somebody they can outscore because they are going to be able to outscore most teams,’’ Crème said.

“Somebody that wants to grind it out, get physical, bump (Clark), that’s not somebody Iowa wants to play.’’

Crème projects Iowa as a third seed for this year’s tournament, his top choice among a crowded collection of Big Ten teams that could earn top-four seeds.

He lists Indiana, Maryland and Michigan to join a list of opening-round hosts that will include Iowa State, which will likely land as a two or three seed when the final bracket is assembled.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder gave her team, which reached the Sweet 16 a year ago, a break following its Big Ten title win and is hoping the Hawkeyes will end up hosting opening round games on Friday and Sunday as opposed to a Saturday-Monday option.

“That’s one less day of sitting around,’’ Bluder said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.