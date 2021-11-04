Hawkeye women rout Truman State in exhibition opener

With the Iowa defense placing an emphasis on defense this season, they couldn't have hoped for a much better start than what they got in the first quarter of Thursday's exhibition opener against Div. II Truman State.
The Hawkeyes allowed just two points in the opening quarter and went on to rout the Bulldogs 102-32.
Iowa held Truman State to single-digits in three of the four quarters as the Bulldogs hit just 10-65 from the field, including 3-35 from 3-point range.
Sophomore preseason All-American Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes on the offensive end, tallying 25 points on 9-17 shooting and dishing out nine assists. Clark also tied for second on the team with eight rebounds.
McKenna Warnock was the only other Hawkeye in double figures with 18 points, and she completed the double-double with 10 rebounds.
Kylie Feuerbach, 9, and Tomi Taiwo, 8, chipped in the most points off the bench on a night when the Hawkeyes shot 4-70 from the field and 11-24 from 3-point range.
Iowa is back in action at 6 p.m., Tuesday in its regular season opener against New Hampshire.
Iowa State 99, UW-River Falls 41: Iowa State built a 30-6 lead by the end of the first quarter and rolled to a win over Wisconsin-River Falls in its lone exhibition game of the season Thursday.
The Cyclones shot better than 50% from the field (41-80) and more than doubled-up River Falls on the boards 63-27.
One of the lone concerning numbers for Iowa State was one, the number of minutes star Ashley Joens played in the contest after rolling her ankle.
With Joens out, Emily Ryan led the way on offense, scoring 22 points, dishing out seven assists and snagging three steals. Lexi Donarski chipped in 17 points and another three steals, and freshman Denae Fritz made her debut with 12 points, seven rebounds five assists and a block.
Supplying offense off the bench for Iowa State were transfer Nyamer Diew with 17 points on 8-9 shooting and redshirt freshman Izzi Zingaro, who completed a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds.