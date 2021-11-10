Hawkeye women sign three players

Three players who made verbal commitments to become part of the Iowa women's basketball program more than a year ago made it official Wednesday.
The Hawkeyes signed a pair of instate forwards — Jada Gyamfi of Johnston and Hannah Stuelke of Cedar Rapids Washington — and guard Taylor McCabe of Fremont, Neb., to letters of intent on the first day of the NCAA's fall signing period.
Stuelke has been committed to Iowa since March of her freshman year of high school, while Gyamfi and McCabe both announced intentions to sign with Iowa during the summer of prior to their junior year of high school.
All three players will join the Hawkeye program after playing together with the All-Iowa Attack AAU program, which currently has four other alumni on the Iowa roster.
At 6-foot-1, Gyamfi led Johnston to an 18-2 record and a runner-up finish in the Iowa Class 5A state tournament last season. She averaged 13.7 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Dragons.
Stuelke shot 57.8% from the field while averaging a double-double for Washington. The 6-0 forward who is capable of playing a wing position for Iowa led the Warriors to a 13-4 season and an Iowa 5A regional final appearance. She averaged 21.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists as a prep junior.
McCabe, a 5-9 shooting guard, averaged 23.6 points for a Fremont team that finished 23-4 last season. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.6 steals for a team that reached the championship game of the Nebraska Class A state tournament.