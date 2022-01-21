Hawkeye women to host Illini Sunday

The opponent has changed but Iowa’s on-again, off-again women’s basketball game for Sunday is on again.
The 25th-ranked Hawkeyes will now make up a postponed home game with Illinois on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff and will be televised by the Big Ten Network.
Iowa was initially scheduled to host sixth-ranked Indiana that day but COVID-19 issues within the Hoosiers’ program prompted the postponement of that game, the third conference game the Hawkeyes have had postponed this season because of coronavirus issues.
The game against the Fighting Illini, initially scheduled for Jan. 2, had been rescheduled for Feb. 12. With Illinois visiting Iowa on Sunday that game will no longer be played.
Illinois was available to play the Hawkeyes after its scheduled home game Sunday against Nebraska was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within in the Cornhuskers program.
All game tickets and parking passes previously issued for the Iowa game against Indiana will be valid for Sunday’s game against Illinois.
The Hawkeyes are scheduled to make up their other postponed game at Penn State on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Iowa continues to work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game against the conference-leading Hoosiers. If that game is rescheduled, the ticket office will issue new tickets to season ticket holders for the make-up date.
Illinois is working with the conference to reschedule its home game with the Cornhuskers.
Fans looking to purchase tickets for Sunday’s game with Illinois are encouraged to do so online at hawkeyesports.com. Doors at Carver-Hawkeye Arena for Sunday’s Iowa-Illinois game will open at 4 p.m.