Hawkeye women wary of Badgers 'trap'

Lisa Bluder knows a trap game when she sees it and the Iowa women’s basketball coach senses that potential in Thursday’s game at Wisconsin.

Sandwiched between Monday’s home game with 23rd-ranked Ohio State and Sunday’s 5:30 p.m. game at sixth-ranked Michigan is a Wisconsin squad Iowa has beaten the last 24 times they have played.

Bluder is concerned.

“It’s a game that scares me,’’ Bluder said. “You know that they have in their minds that this is the one time they play Iowa this year and that it has been awhile. I’m sure they think we might be thinking ahead to the Michigan game coming up. It’s something as a coach you worry about.’’

Three days removed from a 92-88 loss to Ohio State, the 21st-ranked Hawkeyes have plenty things to worry about beyond the Badgers as they prepare for the 6:30 p.m. game at the Kohl Center.

Iowa had only nine players in uniform for Monday’s physical game against the Buckeyes, losing AJ Ediger to a high ankle sprain hours before game time during a shoot around.

Starters McKenna Warnock and Gabbie Marshall exited during the game with hand and shoulder injuries, respectively, and during a Wednesday video conference Bluder declined to discuss their availability for the Wisconsin game.

“I’m not willing to talk about it,’’ Bluder said. “We’re getting ready to play Wisconsin and I'm not going to give a lot of details of the situation we’re facing. I know that’s a cop out, but I have to do what’s best for our team.’’

While Iowa sits at 14-5 overall and one game behind Big Ten leaders Michigan and Indiana in the loss column with an 8-2 conference record, Wisconsin has struggled to a 5-15 record with two wins in its first 10 Big Ten games under first-year coach Marisa Moseley.

Bluder wants the Hawkeyes to forge ahead following the loss to the Buckeyes.

“It is over and you can’t dwell on it or it will beat you down,’’ Bluder said. “If you think too much about the loss or that you didn’t get the calls you deserve, it can get to you. There are always things to learn from a loss and you want to learn, but you have to move forward.’’

