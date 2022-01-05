Hawkeye women welcome return to Big Ten play

Finally.
The wait ends Thursday night for the 22nd-ranked Iowa women’s basketball team when the Hawkeyes finally get the chance to build on their 1-0 start in Big Ten play.
Coach Lisa Bluder said Wednesday it seems like an eternity since Iowa opened conference play on Dec. 5 with a win over Michigan State.
“I think the team is excited to get back into Big Ten play and get that part of the season started,’’ Bluder said. “It seems like an awfully long time ago when we played Michigan State.’’
After having league games against Penn State and Illinois postponed within the past week because of COVID-19 issues, the Hawkeyes host Northwestern at 7 p.m. on Thursday before visiting Nebraska at 1 p.m. on Sunday.
The Wildcats have had COVID-related issues of their own and the game at Iowa will be the first for Northwestern since a Dec. 17 win over Temple.
“It’s really hard to evaluate them. They’ve been shut down for such a long time with COVID issues,’’ Bluder said. “We’ve had just one the one game since Christmas, so it is an unusual situation not being able to scout a team like we normally would.’’
Bluder compared it to a season opener in some ways, not knowing exactly what the Wildcats have been working on over the past three weeks or just what players might be available to take the court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
The Hawkeyes are preparing for Northwestern senior Veronica Burton, an all-Big Ten pick who averages 17.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.7 steals per game.
Iowa is dealing with its own coronavirus-related issues.
Starters Monika Czinano and McKenna Warnock, the Hawkeyes’ second- and third-leading scorers and rebounders, missed Sunday’s win over Evansville while dealing with COVID-19 protocols..
Bluder declined to say whether either player would be available for the Northwestern game.
“I’m not going to disclose that yet,’’ Bluder said.
With or without Czinano and Warnock, Iowa is preparing to deal with a match-up zone which has helped the Wildcats win the last two games between the teams.
“They move really hard in their zone and it’s unlike anything that we’ve gone against,’’ Iowa guard Kate Martin said. “It’s not a typical 2-3 and they’ll move hard out of it. We’re excited to go up against it again.’’
Bluder said the Wildcats’ so-called “blizzard defense’’ works in part because of the commitment coach Joe McKeown has made to it during his 14-year tenure at Northwestern (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten).
“It’s all they do. They don’t change up defenses and because of that, they’ve become really good at it,’’ Bluder said. “The personnel changes from year to year but the look doesn’t.’’
Like most zones, the Wildcats will work to take away the high post, deny passes and drives and work to force the offense to shoot a little farther out than it typically would like.
“They’re a little different in how they play it compared to the Central Florida zone we saw, but going up against that should help us a little in this game,’’ Bluder said.
Mostly, the Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-0) are looking forward to simply getting a chance to resume Big Ten play.
“With all the shutdowns that have been going on, it’s important to play as many games as possible,’’ Martin said. “We’re looking forward to getting into conference play and going up against Northwestern.’’