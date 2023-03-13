The NCAA women's basketball tournament games hosted by Iowa later this week are sold out.

Iowa officials announced Monday morning that all 14,382 tickets for the first- and second-round games at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday and Sunday have been sold.

Starting times for Friday's opening-round games have also been announced.

Second-seeded Iowa (26-6) and 15th-seeded Southeastern Louisiana (21-9) will play in Friday's second game with a start time set for approximately 3 p.m.

Seventh-seeded Florida State and 10th-seeded Georgia will meet in the first game of the day at 12:30 p.m.

Parking lots adjacent to Carver-Hawkeye Arena will open at 11 a.m. and doors to the arena will open at 11:30 a.m. Parking will be free.

Television plans for Friday's games and the starting time for Sunday's game remain undetermined.