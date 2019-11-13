The Iowa basketball program landed a fifth recruit Wednesday morning when 6-foot-9 Josh Ogundele announced he would sign with the Hawkeyes,
The 6-foot-9, 255-pound Ogundele is originally from Great Britain but he will play for Worcester Academy in Massachusetts this season.
You have free articles remaining.
Iowa offered Ogundele a scholarship in late September and he made an official visit to the campus Oc. 11, the weekend of the Iowa-Penn State football game. He also visited Rhode Island, Rutgers, Providence and Cincinnati.
High school players could begin signing national letters of intent Wednesday. The Hawkeyes also were expected to sign Chicago area point guard Ahron Ulis, Indianapolis shooting guard Tony Perkins and Kris and Keegan Murray, who played last year at Cedar Rapids Prairie and are now attending DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida.