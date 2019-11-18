The Iowa men’s basketball program officially announced the signing of five players to letters of intent Monday and although most of the signees aren’t rated very highly by national recruiting services, head coach Fran McCaffery was clearly very happy with the results.
“We’re excited about this group,’’ McCaffery said on a teleconference with reporters. “We feel as though we’ve identified some needs for our team, especially with who we have graduating.’’
As expected, the Hawkeyes signed 6-foot-2 Ahron Ulis of Chicago Heights, Illinois; 6-4 Tony Perkins of Indianapolis; 6-11 Josh Ogundele of Worcester, Massachusetts; and 6-8 Kris and Keegan Murray, who graduated from Cedar Rapids Prairie but are spending this season at DME Sports Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida.
McCaffery said he likes the versatility and competitive instincts of the entire group.
Ulis is the younger brother of former Kentucky star Tyler Ulis, who McCaffery said Iowa recruited “about as hard as we’ve ever recruited anybody’’ when he came out of high school in 2015. The relationship McCaffery developed with the Ulis family and Marian Catholic coach Mike Taylor paid off when the Hawkeyes decided to recruit Ahron.
“Ahron is a gamer. He’s a competitor,’’ McCaffery said, “He plays the game at a whole other level in terms of his mental approach and yet he also has the physical skills to compete at this level.’’
McCaffery said Perkins, a shooting guard, comes out of a high quality high school and AAU programs and it shows in the way he plays.
“He has tremendous athletic power and a really good feel but he’s also an intense competitor,’’ he said.
Ogundele is a player the Hawkeyes didn’t really target until last summer but McCaffery said he has made three trips to Massachusetts to see him. The last was over the weekend even though the London, England, native was already committed to Iowa.
“Every time you see him, he’s a little bit better,’’ McCaffery said. “He’s got athletic power. When you see a wide body guy, you think he’s strictly a below-the-rim guy. He does play sometimes below the rim but he can go up and dunk it on you, block shots above the rim.’’
Iowa did not offer scholarships to the Murray twins, the sons of former Hawkeye Kenyon Murray, when they came out of Prairie. But McCaffery said he thought the Hawkeyes were likely to pursue them when they opted to spend a year working on their skills in Florida.
“They’re both going to come in ready, a year older, a year stronger,’’ McCaffery said. “They’re just complete players … Their versatility and their basketball intellect is really impressive.’’