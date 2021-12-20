Hawkeyes appreciate the opportunity as others sit

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray takes nothing for granted.
“You appreciate every opportunity you get,’’ the Iowa sophomore said Monday, reflecting on how the Hawkeyes have been successful up to this point in maneuvering through the COVID-19 situation that is impacting so many college basketball programs.
Iowa is scheduled to have another opportunity Tuesday when the Hawkeyes host Southeastern Louisiana in a 7 p.m. game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
As Iowa hit the practice court Monday afternoon, Rutgers had just announced it was joining Ohio State and Penn State in pausing team-related activities because of coronavirus issues with their programs.
That was about the same time Wisconsin announced it was searching for a last-minute schedule replacement for Morgan State, which won’t face the Badgers on Thursday because of COVID issues within their program.
The three Big Ten programs are among 33 in NCAA Division I currently sitting as their peers are playing.
Iowa coach Fran McCaffery has said his team is 100% vaccinated and will reach that level of booster shots this week, a process that began more than a week ago and will be completed now that final exams have concluded.
He credits the decisions made on a daily basis by his players with helping Iowa avoid issues thus far.
“It’s not something we harp on. But, just be diligent, be intelligent with where you go, who you’re seeing, but I think the vaccination status of our guys has been really helpful,’’ McCaffery said Monday.
He said the commitment of the university and the Big Ten to daily testing was “critical,’’ creating a level of confidence within the team.
“You can daily test, though, but then where are you going? Who are you hanging out with? Guys made good decisions I thought last year and they’re still doing it,’’ McCaffery said, adding that from what he’s seen Iowa players continue to try “to be intelligent with how we live our lives’’ and the commitment they have with each other.
“Not to say that it couldn’t happen, because it certainly could, but I think we’ve done everything we can to increase the chances that it’s not going to happen,’’ McCaffery said.
He said the team’s willingness to buy into what they were asked to do a year ago, and then to be vaccinated when that opportunity came up, has made a difference.
“We haven’t had any real issues with regard to guys feeling sick,’’ McCaffery said. “We had a couple of situations where guys felt not so great for a couple of hours and they were fine. The guys are all in.’’
Guard Joe Toussaint believes the team aspect of how Iowa is dealing with it all cannot be undervalued.
He joined Murray in saying that the Hawkeyes have tightened their circle a bit and continue to spend more time together.
“We understand we have to be careful when we do go out around town,’’ Toussaint said. “We’re vaccinated, but we understand that sometimes isn’t enough.’’
McCaffery said that tight circle typically continues when Iowa is on the road.
“We’re pretty self-contained when we travel. We charter, we stay in a hotel, we stay together and we don’t go a lot of places,’’ McCaffery said.
Iowa’s opponent on Tuesday, Southeastern Louisiana, understands life on the road.
The match-up with the Hawkeyes will be the eighth straight road game the Lions have played.
Southeastern Louisiana (4-8) last played at home on Nov. 22 and is 1-6 on it’s a road trip that is concluding with games at Louisville, Iowa State and Iowa in a seven-day span.
The Hawkeyes welcome the chance to face the Lions, the next-to-last tune-up for Iowa before Big Ten play resumes on Jan. 3 against Maryland.