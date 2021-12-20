Hawkeyes appreciate the opportunity as others sit

He credits the decisions made on a daily basis by his players with helping Iowa avoid issues thus far.

“It’s not something we harp on. But, just be diligent, be intelligent with where you go, who you’re seeing, but I think the vaccination status of our guys has been really helpful,’’ McCaffery said Monday.

He said the commitment of the university and the Big Ten to daily testing was “critical,’’ creating a level of confidence within the team.

“You can daily test, though, but then where are you going? Who are you hanging out with? Guys made good decisions I thought last year and they’re still doing it,’’ McCaffery said, adding that from what he’s seen Iowa players continue to try “to be intelligent with how we live our lives’’ and the commitment they have with each other.

“Not to say that it couldn’t happen, because it certainly could, but I think we’ve done everything we can to increase the chances that it’s not going to happen,’’ McCaffery said.

He said the team’s willingness to buy into what they were asked to do a year ago, and then to be vaccinated when that opportunity came up, has made a difference.